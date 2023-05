WGCF Home Garden Tour

media release: WGCF-Madison District Garden Club Home Garden Tour 2023 is Saturday, July 15 from 9am -3pm and Sunday July 16 from 10am-3pm

Begin at Hometown Junction Park, Railroad St., Verona; OR 1030 Middleton St., Madison

Cost $15

Eight gardens are featured on this garden tour. Fundraising proceeds will be used for a scholarship awarded to a college freshman studying horticulture or environmental issues and also for district projects.

Contact karenleewahl@gmail.com