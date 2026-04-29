media release: We welcome you to our first Zoom gathering for Nitrate Watch community scientists on May 12 at 7pm CT. This virtual meeting is for all current Wisconsin's Green Fire Nitrate Watch volunteers (whether you've started doing water sampling or not). Anyone curious about the program is welcome to attend too!

We’ll share a 15-minute presentation, followed by time for questions. We’d also love for you to share your stories!

Why are you a Nitrate Watch community scientist?

What have you learned from your sampling?

What funny, amazing, or sobering things have happened along the way?

In 2025, WGF Nitrate Watch community scientists collected 120 samples from 86 sites around the state. That’s 29% of all the samples collected in Wisconsin!

﻿Let’s get ready to collect even more data in 2026! See you on May 12!