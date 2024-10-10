What’s at Stake for Your Health in This Election

media release: Your voice is more important than ever, and so is your health. With the 2024 election fast approaching, the Urban League of Greater Madison invites you to join us for a special Telephone Townhall tomorrow at 5:30 PM CST. This live and interactive event will discuss critical healthcare issues impacting all of us, our families, and our community. With guest speaker Michelle Robinson and host Corinda Rainey-Moore.

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM CST

Listen-Only Line: (540) 409-4375 ext. 113496848#

Participant Line: (855) 756-7520 ext. 113496#

We’ll Cover These Key Topics

Healthcare Access & The Election: How the upcoming election could shape access to care for women, children, and families in our community. Updated Vaccine Info: The latest on COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the season, along with health recommendations to keep you and your loved ones protected.

Whether you have questions or just want to listen, this is a free, live opportunity to engage with healthcare experts and community leaders.

Your health is on the ballot this year! Join us and stay informed about what’s at stake.