ONLINE: What Can Your Regional Planning Agency Do for You?

media release: The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission and Greater Madison MPO are partner agencies working together to align natural resource, land use, and transportation planning in the Madison region. CARPC oversees Dane County’s land use and water quality plans and strengthens the region by engaging communities through planning, collaboration and assistance.

We invite you join us for an inaugural lunch-and-learn webinar on Thursday, February 18, to learn more about the work our agencies do, the resources we offer and the services we can provide. Our goal is to inspire ongoing information sharing and dialogue around the ways in which we can help address common challenges faced by Dane County communities.

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 6216106621582/WN_ DY916QQITHyS9pwewvaVrw

Who Should Attend? Local and county staff and officials and members of transportation and land use committees. Interested members of the public are also welcome.

What We’ll Do: