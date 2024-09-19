What Do You Mean? Finding Words to Fit the Moment

media release: “What do you mean?” is a question that challenges us to find new words–to translate into terms our hearers may better understand. The task of translation is not just for those who work in multilingual environments but for all of us as we speak across generational, denominational, or political divides. Words–especially abstract terms–are fearfully and wonderfully malleable and adaptive, sometimes confusingly so. In this evening’s talk, we’ll reflect together on how to take on the task of translating generously, imaginatively, and responsibly as we seek to speak peace and foster understanding.

Marilyn McEntyre is an author of over 20 books, including Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies (2nd edition, 2021) and Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict (2020). Her book, What’s in a Phrase? Pausing Where Scripture Gives You Pause, won the Christianity Today book award in spirituality. A former professor, now writer, writing coach, speaker, and retreat leader, her deepest interests lie in connections between spirituality, language, healing the earth and each other. She teaches regularly for Western Seminary and New College Berkeley.