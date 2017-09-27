What Does 100% Renewable Energy Madison Look Like To You?

Community Discussion kicks-off September 27 at Madison Central Library, 6 - 8 p.m.

Is the future of Madison completely powered by wind and solar? On Wednesday, September 27, you are invited to meet with the consultants hired by the City to design a renewable future. Come to the Central Library located at 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 302, from 6 - 8 p.m., ready to share your unique perspectives and ideas and ask questions.

Bob Lindmeier, Chief Meteorologist at WKOW-TV in Madison, will join the conversation to share his expertise as an atmospheric scientist who has closely followed the issue of climate change. With over 37 years of experience, Mr. Lindmeier speaks on how humans are causing climate change, the many impacts from climate change locally, nationally and globally and the need to put a price on carbon.

Come join the community conversation and find out how you can be part of a renewable energy solution!

For more information about the event, translation or childcare, please contact Jeanne Hoffman, by email, jhoffman@cityofmadison.com, or call (608) 266-4091.