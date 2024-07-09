Online

What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year

RSVP

media release: Are you concerned about the decisions being handed down these days from the US Supreme Court?

The next WISDOM Faithful Stance for Equity webinar "What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year"  will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m.  Former US Attorney James Santelle will walk us through the major decisions of the US Supreme Court, and what they mean for us.  Please register in advance here. We hope you'll join us!

Info

Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 ical