media release: Are you concerned about the decisions being handed down these days from the US Supreme Court?

The next WISDOM Faithful Stance for Equity webinar "What Does America Look Like in Mid-2024? A Survey of the Most Significant Supreme Court Cases This Year" will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. Former US Attorney James Santelle will walk us through the major decisions of the US Supreme Court, and what they mean for us. Please register in advance here. We hope you'll join us!