media release: Upper House is thrilled to present a thought-provoking lecture by esteemed theologian and public intellectual, Professor Miroslav Volf, on the profound question, "What does it mean to love someone?" The event will take place on February 7 at 7:00 p.m. CST.

In an era marked by societal divisions and disenfranchisement, Professor Volf's lecture promises a fresh perspective on the transformative power of love. Drawing inspiration from biblical themes and narratives such as The Good Samaritan and The Widow’s Offering, he will delve into love's generous practicality, its incomparable ability to confer value, nobility, and beauty upon others, and its active refusal to respect boundaries born of prejudice. Open to all members of the community, this event offers an engaging evening featuring a captivating lecture by Professor Volf, followed by a session of questions and answers.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at Upper House, in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Miroslav Volf: Miroslav Volf holds the distinguished position of Henry B. Wright Professor of Systematic Theology and is the founding director of the Yale Center for Faith & Culture. A prolific author, his notable works include "Allah: A Christian Response," "Free of Charge: Giving and Forgiving in a Culture Stripped of Grace," and "Exclusion and Embrace: A Theological Exploration of Identity, Otherness, and Reconciliation," which received the prestigious Grawemeyer Award in 2002. Professor Volf, a member of the Episcopal Church in the U.S.A. and the Evangelical Church in Croatia, has been actively involved in international ecumenical and interfaith dialogues, making significant contributions to discussions on values at the World Economic Forum.

For more information about the event, please visit upperhouse.org.