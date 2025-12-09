What Does Zoning Have to Do with the Housing Crisis?

media release: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 3:00 pm, our next RHN Webinar will feature two presentations! Sonja Kruesel, associate planner, Vandewalle & Associates, will discuss the newly released Best Practices Residential Zoning Code Guide, and how zoning can be used to address Dane County's housing crisis and create a more affordable and diverse housing supply. Please join us for an interactive discussion and hear about more learning opportunities to come! All are welcome!

In addition, Dane County Senior Planner Olivia Parry, Jason Valerius, CARPC executive director, and Sean Higgins, senior community planner, will present on the newly released 2050 Dane County Population Projections, with an emphasis on the projections for cities and villages. Discussion will include an overview of the new projections, why they were created, and how they can be used as a helpful tool to make informed decisions when planning for current and future growth. We hope to see you there!

