ONLINE: What happened to the bees? A documentary on the environmental conflict of the cultivation of transgenic soybeans in Mayan territory

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: Presentation on the negative impact of the cultivation of transgenic soybeans in the Mayan territory of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, such as the massive death of bees, the contamination of water and soil, conflicts between cultures, and the dispossession of the territory — and the way in which the documentary film “What Happened to the Bees?” addresses this story through the testimony of Gustavo Huchín and Leydy Pech.

About the presenter: Adriana Otero Puerto has a Master’s Degree in Production and Teaching of Visual Arts from the Higher School of Arts of Yucatán. Among her works are “The Value of the Land” (2014) and “Snake’s Mouth” (2020), which have been winners of awards at different film festivals in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Canada. In 2021, she premiered “What happened to the bees?” in theaters in Mexico — a film that she produced and co-directed. She currently directs the production and distribution company ABEJAS CINE. Learn more about her work at: https://www.facebook.com/abejasdocumental | www.abejascine.com | https://www.facebook.com/adrianaotero20/

You can view the film for FREE online between September 24th and October 1st, 2021.

“What Happened to the Bees (2019)

Visit: https://vimeo.com/480833675

Password: LACIS2021