What Is a Land Ethic?

press release: Almost 75 years ago, Aldo Leopold pondered the interface of ethics and the natural world in his conservation classic A Sand County Almanac. While many things have changed over the decades, his central idea of living sustainably and challenging our ethical boundaries are just as relevant as ever. Join Chris Gavin, Land Ethic Leader, and he will discuss conservation issues that helped form Leopold's ideas and how his land ethic can help inform us with today's environmental challenges.

Door prizes for two copies of A Sand County Almanac by Aldo Leopold.

This program is free and open to the public.