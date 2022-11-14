media release: The Social Justice Hub in partnership with Trans Advocacy Madison are hosting, A Community Conversation and Performance: What is a Woman? Reconstructing and Redefining. The event will focus on a facilitated discussion and open mic performances unpacking how socially constructed definitions of womanhood are counterproductive. We are seeking a diverse group to participate in the conversation. We are seeking performances of any type to join us on the stage. To perform, message on social media @uw_socialjustice hub or email sjhevents@studentaffairs.wisc.edu.

Please join us Monday, November 14th, from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Der Rathskeller Stage in Memorial Union to continue building community.