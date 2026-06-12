media release: What is AI Really Costing Your Organization?, an executive briefing for CIOs, CSOs and other business leaders, will examine the often-unrecognized financial, operational and security impacts of artificial intelligence and how to control them. The event will be hosted by technology services provider Tusker at 11 am on Tuesday, June 23 at Ruth’s Chris, 2137 Deming Way, Middleton. The program will be followed by a three-course lunch and peer discussion.

Led by Tusker’s Amy Haschak, principal of finops, and Sanjaya Senanayake, cybersecurity solutions architect, the session will discuss the true costs of AI including hidden AI spend from unapproved tools and usage; rapid growth in API, data movement and compute costs; security and compliance risks from data exposure and AI workflows; and more.

It will also provide practical insights into managing AI cost, governance and risk without slowing innovation, and explore how IT, finance and security teams can align to manage AI effectively at scale.