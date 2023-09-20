What Is Antiracism (And Why It Means Anticapitalism)?

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center lecture. This is an online event. If you would like to attend, you must register in advance.

Arun Kundnani has been active in antiracist movements in Britain and the United States for three decades. He is a former Editor of the journal Race & Class and was a scholar-in-residence at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at New York Public Library. Currently working on a biography of Jamil Al Amin, he is the author of What is Antiracism? (Verso, 2023), The Muslims Are Coming! (Verso, 2014), and The End of Tolerance (Pluto, 2007).