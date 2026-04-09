What Is Art?

media release: Is a urinal art? A pile of candy? A four-minute silence? Each week we take a different answer—from ancient Greece to the present—and put it to the test with real examples. There will be some lecture to get the ideas off the ground, but the heart of each session is conversation. Please join in on this five-week philosophy of art discussion course. No background in philosophy or art history needed.

Thursdays, April 23–May 21, 2026 | 6:30–8:00 PM | Depot Hill Creative, 532 E. Main St., Stoughton, WI | $105 for all five sessions | Instructor: Phil Mack, PhD in philosophy.