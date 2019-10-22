What is Food and Who Decides?

press release: Though insects have long been a dietary mainstay in many parts of the world, interest in insects as a food source is only now beginning to catch on in the US. How will insects be handled by our food regulatory systems? Which stakeholders will get a say in how food policies incorporate the addition of insects to our food systems? Can members of the public participate in the policy-making process? This panel brings together experts on food regulation and entomophagy to discuss the present and future of insects as food. There will be plenty of time for audience questions and discussion, and insect-based snacks will be available for sampling.​