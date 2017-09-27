What is Healthy Work?

press release: More than 100 years of research shows how and why our jobs make us healthy or ill. Katherine Sanders, PhD, owner of Sanders Consulting, will share the results of the research, focusing on what makes work healthy, what we should avoid, and how we can design work systems to make us all healthier.

This event is brought to you by the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s Working Lives, whose goal is to deepen and broaden the conversation about what it means to make a living and a life here.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.