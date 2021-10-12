press release: Crossroads of Ideas is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

This first installment of the Big Questions series tackles the biggest of them all from the perspectives of a philosopher and a virologist who share an interest in understanding the origins of life.

Carol Cleland is a philosopher and the director of the Center for the Study of Origins at the University of Colorado-Boulder. John Yin is a UW-Madison chemical engineer, systems biology and virology researcher delving into the chemistry of the origins of life. UW-Madison Dean of Letters and Sciences Eric Wilcots will moderate this interdisciplinary convergence on the most fundamental topic—what is life itself?