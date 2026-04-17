media release: Join us at Garden Wall Bookshop for a series of health talks featuring Tod Wickersham, certified functional nutrition counselor & lifestyle practitioner. This event is the first in a series of four presentations. What is more powerful than diet and exercise for health? Learn the three most powerful drivers of health: Connection, Participation in Faith, and Purpose and how to realize the benefits of these for your health and your family’s wellbeing. Books that are related to this topic will be available for purchase. Contact us at Garden Wall Bookshop for a list of the books.

Tod Wickersham, FNLP, CFNC, Expansive Health LLC - a certified functional nutrition counselor & lifestyle practitioner who loves teaching people how to improve their health and have more vitality, joy, and laughter in their lives. He has a gift of synthesizing the vast amount of complicated and frequently conflicting health information down to what is relevant to people. Tod also loves growing and eating delicious healthy foods and enjoys teaching others ways to have more great food to eat and share with family and friends. Individually or in groups, he assists people who are struggling with low energy, excess fatigue, memory issues, and lack of focus and who feel like they are losing their edge or are struggling to keep up. Learn more at TodWickersham.com.