What is Religious Trauma?

media release: Are you interested in learning more about religious trauma? Come spend time learning and connecting at our free event!

Led by MTC therapist Sarah Strauss, the evening will focus on a brief overview of what religious trauma is, how it might show up for people, and how to begin seeking support. This event is open to all, whether or not you identify as religious/spiritual or have experienced trauma in the context of religion.

Light refreshments will be provided! Free.

6:30pm-8:30pm, July 21, The Landing at Modern Thrive Counseling, 5202 Eastpark Blvd. #112, Madison, WI 53718