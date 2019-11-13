What is Restorative Justice?

press release: Come out and hear from student practitioners as well as district leaders and participate in understanding what Restorative Justice is and how the district, students and community partners are working together in MMSD schools.

November 13, 6:00-8:00 pm, at Meadowridge Public Library, 5726 Raymond Rd

Food will be provided. To reserve childcare, request transportation and interpretation, please contact Janice Chestnut at 608-663-5977, jchestnut@ madison.k12.wi.us

This Parent Leadership Academy session is a partnership between Family Youth & Community Engagement, YWCA, Restorative Justice, MMSD RJ practices and the Madison Public Library. Find more information at mmsd.org/Family-Events.