What Is The Beloved Community's "Project 2025?"

media release: Rev. Joe Jackson of MICAH/WISDOM, will lead us in a reflection on what it means to live and act as "The Beloved Community" in the specific time and place we live. What does this ideal, which was lifted up by Dr. King, have to do with immigration policy? With prisons? With school funding? Health care? After hearing Rev. Jackson's reflection, we will break into groups to talk about what it means to us. We'll discuss: "What do we, who are trying to build the Beloved Community, need to work on in 2025?" and "What tools do we have for doing that work?