What is the State of Child Care in Wisconsin?

media release: The Institute for Research on Poverty and the UW-Madison Division of Extension have partnered on a new virtual sharing series called “Wisconsin Knowledge Boost." The 1-hour long virtual sessions provide timely information and discussion on social and health policy changes affecting Wisconsinites.

This virtual session focuses on the current state of child care in Wisconsin including insights into policy and the implications for Wisconsinites. The session will begin with Dr. Alejandra Ros Pilarz, UW–Madison faculty and child care researcher, providing context to set the stage for the session. Jeff Pertl, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, will outline recent changes and trends in child care programs and policies in WI, including how the pandemic shifted and shaped the modern child care system. Kelly Borchardt, Executive Director of Childcaring, Inc., will then share child care provider & family experiences with a specific focus on central Wisconsin. Sachin Shivaram, CEO of the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, will discuss his experiences and efforts to support the childcare needs of employees. The session will conclude with a facilitated Q&A.

Speakers:

Dr. Alejandra Ros Pilarz , Associate Professor in the Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, UW-Madison

, Associate Professor in the Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, UW-Madison Jeff Pertl , Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF)

, Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) Kelly Borchardt , Executive Director of Childcaring, Inc.

, Executive Director of Childcaring, Inc. Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, WI

If you are unable to watch live, a recording will be made available to registrants after the completion of the webinar.