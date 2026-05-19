RSVP for What is "Traditional" Jewish Music?: Exploring the Intersections of Music and Memory in Jewish Life

media release: Levy Summer Series: Aug. 25.

Cantor Jacob Niemi, Temple Beth El – Madison

Lecture: “What is ‘Traditional’ Jewish Music?: Exploring the Intersections of Music and Memory in Jewish Life”

What makes a melody “traditional?” In this interactive and music-filled session, Cantor Niemi explores how Jewish music evolves across generations—and how the songs we carry become powerful vessels of memory, identity, and belonging. Through storytelling, live musical examples, and our own reflections, we will discover how melodies from the synagogue, summer camp, and beyond come to feel timeless. Together, we will consider what we have inherited, as well as how we help shape the traditions of the future.

Lunch: Seasonal Fruit Plate, assorted Artisan Rolls and Mini Muffins choice of entrée: Baked Salmon with Lemon Beurre Blanc or Vegetable Phyllo with Marinara and Crème Fraiche, Au Gratin Potatoes, Asparagus, and Baby Carrots

Dessert: Assorted Cookies and Bars

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.