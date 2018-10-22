What Makes America Great? Immigration, Citizenship and the Wisconsin Economy

press release: An interdisciplinary group of UW scholars and local experts, Cindy Cheng, Professor of History, Christy Clark-Pujara, Professor of Afro-American Studies, Sarah Lloyd, Special Projects Coordinator, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera, and Mike Wiggins Jr., Chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, come together to discuss how changing attitudes toward immigration and rising nationalist sentiments in both the past and the present shapes the meaning of what it means to be a citizen of Wisconsin and the U.S.A.