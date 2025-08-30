media release: The city of Madison Arts Commission has partnered with art collective Spatula&Barcode to launch What’s Eating Gilman Street?—a creative, community-led effort to reimagine the 400 block of W. Gilman Street.

Once a bustling corridor with shops, entertainment, and local culture, the block has suffered from neglect, litter, and crime. This project aims to restore its identity and sense of pride.

Over two months, a mobile “peripatetic tent” will host pop-up conversations with former Rainbow Bookstore Cooperative members, local business owners, residents, and late-night visitors—inviting stories, ideas, and connection.

This initiative is part of Madison’s SafeGrowth program, which promotes safer, more vibrant public spaces through collaboration and creative placemaking.

Weather permitting, find the artists from noon-3 pm on Gilman Street: