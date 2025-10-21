What's Next After No Kings?

media release: Protests serve many purposes -- they change the narrative, they grow our movement, they show people reeling under the weight of the regime’s atrocities that they are not alone.

But a single day of protest -- even the largest single-day protest we’ve seen in our lifetimes -- will not overcome the fascist onslaught we face.

It’s going to take ongoing, strategic organizing -- exactly the kind of organizing Indivisible was created to foster -- to deliver us from tyranny.

Our pro-democracy movement is surging. Now it’s up to each of us to channel this incredible energy into the organizing power it will take to win.

Join Indivisible on Tuesday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT for a mass call of movement leaders and activists to discuss what’s next.