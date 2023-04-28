media release: About: Christopher Emerson professionally known as What So Not is an Australian record producer. Emerson is known for experimenting with the bass and house genres of electronic music. 2013 was his breakout year when he release tracks on labels OWSLA and Major Lazor. He has collaborated with major producers like Skrillex and San Holo. Emerson’s remix of Interbloom by Rufus Du Sol has over 60 million plays on Spotify. Fans of RL Grime, Allison Wonderland, and Boombox Cartel should give What So Not a listen. Come enjoy What So Not’s Madison debut at Liquid!

