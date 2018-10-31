press release: Hailing from Sydney, What So Not dominated the city’s club circuit with his dancefloor-ready heaters, including a window-shattering remix of Major Lazer’s ‘Get Free’, which became omnipresent at festivals around the world, since then, What So Not been streamed 100’s of millions of times, releasing records through Sweat It Out and Skrillex’s OWSLA.

His upcoming Divide & Conquer EP is a culmination of knowledge and collection of sounds gained throughout his travels. The release sees What So Not further discarding genres while employing a consistent narrative, resulting in his most thematic work to date. Divide & Conquer will be displayed with full force in the live arena, with What So Not touring the project throughout the United States on a colossal tour across September and October.