What the Bleep is Women's Fiction?

press release: What does "women's fiction" mean for booksellers, librarians, publishers, and the people who read and write in the genre? How does women's fiction intersect and conflict with modern feminism? Two bestselling authors of women's fiction, Madison writers Susan Gloss and Kelly Harms, tell all about what it means to read, write, and sell women's fiction in today's literary and cultural climate.

About The Curiosities: The follow-up to Susan Gloss's successful debut, Vintage, is a charming mid-western story of artists, inspiration, and how to reinvent your life with purpose and flair. Nell Parker has a PhD in Art History, a loving husband named Josh, and a Craftsman bungalow in Madison, WI. But her last pregnancy ended later in the second trimester, and rather than pausing to grieve, she pushes harder for testing and fertility treatments. Urging Nell to apply for jobs, Josh believes his wife needs something else to focus on other than a baby that may never be.