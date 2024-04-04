What the Constitution Means to Me

4/4-21, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 4/13 & 20.

media release: Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray

Featuring Colleen Madden

As a teen, Heidi Schreck won scholarships for college by participating in Constitutional debate competitions. Now, she cannot help but weigh the earnest study, idealism and hopeful wisdom of her youth against the complexities of being a citizen and a woman in the United States in the 21st century. Join Wisconsin favorite Colleen Madden as she steps into Heidi’s shoes to ask us what this living document means to us— and what it means to be an American.

“It’s also an instance of theatrical activism at its purest, modeling the world the play hopes to achieve…in which all stakeholders, not just powerful ones, are invited to the podium.” – The New York Times