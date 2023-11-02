What the Duck?! Getting Started with Waterfowl Identification

media release: Online class: Thursday, November 2, 7-8:30 PM | Optional field trip: Sunday, November 5, 9-11 AM

Late fall through winter is prime time to view dozens of waterfowl species that migrate through south-central Wisconsin. In this class, you'll learn about what species you can expect to find, useful field marks for identifying waterfowl in varied viewing conditions (especially if you don't have a scope!), helpful birding tips for waterfowl viewing, and recommended locations to visit. Before you know it, you'll be picking out a Redhead hiding in a raft of Canvasbacks!

This class is taught by Caitlyn Schuchhardt (she/her). Caitlyn is former Badgerland Bird Alliance staff and author of our Entryway to Birding blog series for beginning birders. She is also a co-leader of the Feminist Bird Club - Madison Chapter.

Class: 1.5 hours covering waterfowl identification. Held on Zoom on Thursday, November 2, 7-8:30 PM

Field Trip length: 2 hrs. Location TBD, but in the Madison area. Held on Sunday, November 5, 9-11 AM (note the Daylight Savings time change on this date!)

Enrollment is capped at 15 people.