press release: The Fall 2023 iteration of the Wisconsin Idea public lecture series is free, open to everyone, and held in conjunction with an interdisciplinary, undergraduate course on the Wisconsin Idea, which aims to involve students in a broader public conversation about the university’s public-service role. This semester the lectures are held Tuesday evenings from 6:00pm to 7:15pm in 2340 George L. Mosse Humanities Building, 455 N Park St, Madison. For more information, please contact Fall 2023 instructor Prof. Harry Brighouse at mhbrigho@wisc.edu.

October 24: Cory Mason (bachelor of arts 2000, mayor of Racine). “What the Wisconsin Idea Could or Should Mean”