What We Do in the Shadows

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: New Zealand | 86 min. | R | BluRay | Taika Waititi

This mockumentary comedy follows four vampire roommates and their immortal struggle to be cool. When they're not looking for their next meal, the blood-sucking foursome are stirring up trouble with the local lycanthropes and bickering over housework.

"you won't be able to wipe the smile off your face." Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)

