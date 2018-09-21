What We Do in the Shadows

press release: New Zealand | 86 min. | R | BluRay | Taika Waititi

This mockumentary comedy follows four vampire roommates and their immortal struggle to be cool. When they're not looking for their next meal, the blood-sucking foursome are stirring up trouble with the local lycanthropes and bickering over housework.

"you won't be able to wipe the smile off your face." Peter Travers (Rolling Stone)