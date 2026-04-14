media release: What we know about poverty: Trends, solutions, and local experiences, June 22, 6:30 p.m., The Octagon Barn, Spring Green, Wisconsin

J. Michael Collins, Associate Director for Training and Research at the UW-Madison Institute for Research on Poverty, will share information on poverty-related trends and potential solutions identified through the Institute’s and others’ research.

Loren Glasbrenner, River Valley School District Superintendent, and Joan Zahalka, a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul, will share their real-world experiences of poverty trends in our community.