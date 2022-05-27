What Wisconsin Sex Workers Want You to Know

media release: This webinar is presented by Rights Not Rescue WI, an organization led by sex workers in WI who educate policy makers, advocates, and communities about the realities of sex work, the bigger picture of the sex trade, forced labor, and trafficking, and also how sex workers can best be supported.

Alex Corona (she/her) Hanna Homestead (she/her) of RNR will discuss the histories and mysteries of sex work in WI, how our current climate around sex, work, dignity, and autonomy both help and hurt those involved in the sex trade, and what we suggest be done to make it better for sex workers and those who support

them.

This presentation will start to destigmatize sex work so that we can have frank and transparent discussion about the grey areas, the ethics, the morals, and the difficulties of trying to advocate for those who want to continue doing sex work and those who want to stop.

Join us for an inside look into real-world experiences of sex workers and how we see WI becoming a better place for all oppressed and marginalized people who make the decisions they think are best to have their needs met.

Time

May 27, 2022 01:00 PM in Central Time (US and Canada)