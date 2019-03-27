What's a Zine?
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This workshop will cover a brief history of the fan zines and its changing relevance in in the modern era. We will talk about making content, methods of construction and of course, creative distribution techniques. No previous is experience needed, ages 15+, registration is required. Call 266-6350 or register online at http://www.madisonbubbler.org.
