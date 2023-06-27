What's Best for Wisconsin Kids?

from the WPEN newsletter:

Dear Public Education Champions,

If you've been following our updates over the past couple of weeks, you know we are in a crucial action window on behalf of Wisconsin kids. Thriving public schools from birth to college, childcare, and healthcare are all on the chopping block in the budget that sits before the state legislature.

IT'S NOT TOO LATE FOR LAWMAKERS TO FIX THIS BUDGET FOR WISCONSIN STUDENTS AND THEIR PUBLIC SCHOOLS. But we have to act now.

That's why we're hosting a Day of Action at the state capitol with allies for Wisconsin kids, and we hope you'll join us and share widely to make sure what's best for kids prevails in the state budget. We plan to do this on Tuesday, with exact time/details pending. We are closely following developments at the capitol to confirm the best time to hold this event and will keep attendees posted. Please RSVP NOW to confirm your participation in our Tuesday Day of Action at the capitol and to receive final information and details on Monday.

This day of action is open to all who support a state budget that meets the needs of Wisconsin's kids and their public schools! Please share the RSVP link widely with your own networks to ensure a strong turnout at the Day of Action and reach out to members of your community who should be present: https://secure.everyaction. com/NKs31yegUUS-SjCUu9M70g2

We're finalizing details of our action and will have materials ready for participants to share with lawmakers and the public alike in Madison. RSVP now to stay in the loop.