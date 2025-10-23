What’s Happening with Housing? Causes, Impacts and Solutions to Dane County’s Housing Crisis

media release: Most people in our community know that we have a housing problem. Prices are up, options are limited and solutions seem hard to come by. Trying to make sense of it all can feel overwhelming. Why has housing become so challenging? How do these challenges play out in the lives of people in our community? And most importantly, what can we do about it?

Join local leaders and experts as they dive into this complex issue. Learn about the causes of the housing crisis, what the impacts really look like, and how we can come together as a community to address the problem. Jocelyne Sansing, Middleton Library Director, will facilitate a panel of guests including Daphne Xu, City and Zoning Administrator from the City of Middleton, Taylor Rozman, Housing Stability Director at WayForward Resources, Amy Poole, Families in Transition Coordinator with the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and Nicole Solheim, Senior Vice President, Development for Cinnaire Solutions. Co-Presented by WayForward Resources, the Middleton Public Library, and the Wisconsin Academy.

RSVP required.

Part of the "Finding Home" series:

The Wisconsin Academy is excited to announce Finding Home, a new statewide programming series that explores the concept of home through the sciences, arts, and letters. As Wisconsin faces increasing housing insecurity, political polarization, and social disconnection, this series offers space for reflection, dialogue, and action around what it means to belong. From architecture to poetry, from climate migration to rural identity, Finding Home creates space for shared stories and resilient futures.

This interdisciplinary series spans from fall 2025 through summer 2026 and will include public lectures, art exhibitions, workshops, magazine features, and local events in partnership with organizations across the state. All events will be open to the public, with hybrid and virtual options available for broader access. The Academy invites local partners to co-create events that reflect the diversity of home experiences across Wisconsin.