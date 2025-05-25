RSVP for What's New in the Wisconsin Climatology Office?

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Luncheon-Lecture Series, 11:30 am, May 7:

Presented by Steve Vavrus, Wisconsin state climatologist

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office (SCO) has been revitalized recently with additional resources, a new director, and expanding staff. The SCO provides “climate services” to help Wisconsinites use weather and climate information more effectively, and also conducts basic and applied research. This knowledge will improve our understanding of Wisconsin’s fascinating climate and help decision-makers around the state. Steve will explain how the SCO is monitoring Wisconsin’s weather variations and documenting long-term climate changes since the 1800s.

