ONLINE: What's Next: DABL Team Roundtable

press release: Join the DABL Team (Dane Arts Executive Director Mark Fraire, Sarah Akawa, Olivia Wisden, Adalia Hernandez-Abrego) and previous panelists / workshop leaders to hypothesize and discuss what’s coming next for the arts. This will be a time to ask any burning questions and see what arts leaders are thinking as we proceed into the summer.

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.