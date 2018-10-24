What’s Next for Our Public Schools? Local Legislators Talk Strategy

press release: Three education-focused groups are co-hosting a forum about public education. GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools), Wisconsin Public Education Network and MTI (Madison Teachers Incorporated) invite the public to hear from our state representatives and senators about what actions they will propose in the next legislative session.

Local referenda are passing at record rates, and public school funding has been at the center of our conversations and concerns. K-12 education ranks as one of the top issues among Wisconsin voters. Some of the areas to be discussed on October 24: accountability; local control; funding of public education; and privatization. What new approaches to public education will our state legislators be proposing?

“This is a critical time for public education and I want to know what ideas my elected officials have for improving Wisconsin’s public schools,” said Heather DuBois Bourenane of Wisconsin Public Education Network.

All our local legislators have been invited; many have already confirmed their attendance. The event is free and open to all.