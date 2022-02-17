ONLINE: What's Next for the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary?

media release: Shipwrecks are a topic of enduring fascination and a window into Great Lakes history and science. The next installment in Wisconsin Sea Grant’s “Lake Talks” series will focus on a new sanctuary that will help protect Lake Michigan shipwrecks and enhance education and engagement surrounding them.

Russ Green, Great Lakes regional coordinator for the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, will give an overview of Wisconsin's sanctuary and discuss several ongoing projects both on and off the water. The hour will include time for audience questions.

The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which is administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), was officially designated in 2021. It stretches along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline in state waters adjacent to Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties and encompasses 36 known shipwrecks.

The free, online event takes place Thursday, Feb. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. All are welcome to attend, but registration is required.