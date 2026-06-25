What’s Next in Alzheimer’s Detection and Treatment

media release: Online via Zoom and in person at various host sites across Wisconsin

Discover how blood tests and brain scans are transforming Alzheimer’s clinical trials. This session of the Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) series breaks down how researchers use these tools to identify the right study participants, track how treatments are working and monitor safety. We’ll also explore newer areas of research, including inflammation and other brain changes, and discuss where the field is headed as easier, more accessible tests become available. The program will end with a Q&A session. Free and open to all.

Register to join us live online via Zoom from anywhere. Or visit the webpage for details on attending a livestream event of the program in person at one of 10 locations across Wisconsin. (Dane County location is UW South Madison Partnership.)

Guest speaker: Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, a world-renowned authority on biomarker research developing biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and related dementias, as well as diagnostic tests and new monitoring tools for these diseases.