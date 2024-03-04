media release: Please join WISDOM and our partners on Zoom on Monday, March 4 at 6:30 pm for "What’s On My Ballot – Spring 2024 Elections". You can register in advance here. This webinar is cosponsored by the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, WISDOM, the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, MICAH, the Wisconsin Council of Rabbis, the Wisconsin Public Education Network, and the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Campaign.

On April 2, Wisconsinites will be voting for much more than the presidential primary. The election will also include:

Two referenda to change the Wisconsin constitution in ways that will affect how our elections are run. These amendments are a direct result of the discredited "investigation" by former Justice Gableman. We will be joined by Attorney Dan Lenz of Law Forward -- the same firm that filed suit to change the gerrymandered legislative maps. Last year, two very questionable constitutional amendments passed, in part because most people didn't even know about them. We can make sure that isn't repeated this year.

Many Wisconsin School Districts will be voting on school funding referenda. We will be joined by our friends from the Wisconsin Public Education Network who will help us understand more of what's at stake there.

We will elect scores of Mayors, County Board Members, Judges, Common Council members, and others. These positions have a real impact on our lives and our communities. Peggy West-Schroder of FREE will walk us through what to look for on your ballot.

There will be many opportunities to exercise our right to vote in 2024. We need to make use of all of them. Please join us on March 4 be a better informed voter -- hopefully a voter who will also reach out to be sure your friends and neighbors are informed.