What's On Your Mind with Ruby

media release: Approximately 1 and 5 teens (aged 12-18) suffer from at least one mental health disorder! Let’s break the stigma that is still very real in the Black and Brown communities that seeking support like counseling is something we don’t need to do! Let’s normalize getting help for both ourselves and our young people who are feeling like they have to do life alone! I’m hosting an event at the end of this month! The event will provide a space for different experts to enlighten and inform people about Mental health and the effects! Resources will be available! The event will be both in person and livestream through Facebook! It is a free so just show up! Light snack will be provided!! We will follow all CDC rules and regulations!! Mask and hand sanitizer will be available!! Please reach out to me and any of the speakers if you have any questions!! Share & support the events!!