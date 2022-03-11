press release: USA | 1972 | 35mm | 94 min.

Director: Peter Bogdanovich; Cast: Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal, Madeline Kahn

Fresh off the triumphant The Last Picture Show, Bogdanovich set himself up with a daunting, nigh-impossible challenge: recreate/update the screwball brilliance, non-stop hilarity of Howard Hawks’ Bringing Up Baby. That he succeeded beyond any reasonable expectation is due in no small part to the spectacular chemistry of leads O’Neal and Streisand, as well as scene-stealing turns from Kenneth Mars, Austin Pendleton, and, Madeline Kahn in an astonishing screen debut. Filled to the brim with supremely witty dialogue and featuring a climactic chase through the streets of San Francisco that out-Bullitts Bullitt, What’s Up, Doc? is a must-see on the big screen.

