media release: Join Downtown Madison, Inc. for their next What’s Up Downtown on Wed, September 25th from 7:45 – 9 a.m. for a presentation on the recently approved Master Plan for the Lake Monona waterfront redesign. Anna Cawrse, Sasaki’s Principal Lead for the project, will share the latest design for the 1.7 miles of shoreline spanning Olin Park to Machinery Row along John Nolen Drive. The presentation will cover key design elements that will positively impact water quality, including innovative stormwater runoff treatment. Clean Lakes Alliance is a contributing partner for this event and is providing free registration for our donors and sponsors.