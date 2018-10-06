What's Working in Wisconsin: Public & Private Uses of Renewable Energy

press release: On October 6, from 8:30 am to noon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Lutheran Office for Public Policy in Wisconsin and South-Central Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are hosting an event, “What’s Working in Wisconsin” which will highlight progress in renewable energy throughout Dane County and the state. The event will be moderated by Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and the keynote speaker is Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

There will be a panel discussion with experts from the city of Madison, dity of Middleton, Oregon School District, Advent Lutheran Church and Renew Wisconsin. The event is free and open to the public, and members of the community interested in learning about renewable and sustainable energy for their homes, businesses or nonprofits are encouraged to attend. Table displays include Wisconsin Citizens Climate Lobby, Cool Choices, Green Muslims, League of Women Voters of Dane County, Midwest Renewable Energy Association, Renew Wisconsin and Wisconsin Interfaith Power and Light. We’ll also have an advocacy component.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 5701 Raymond Road in Madison. For more information, please email admin@loppw.org or call 608-270-0201 and ask for LOPPW.