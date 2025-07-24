Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis

RSVP

John Powless Tennis Center 801 Struck St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Tennis is for everyone! Join our Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis Program, presented by Dairyland Sports, to discover the joys of tennis! This program is open to all abilities and experience levels – if it is your very first time, we encourage you to join! All equipment will be provided for participation, including access to state-of-the-art sport wheelchairs for those who require!

Thursday Evenings – 5:00 – 6:00pm, July 24 – September 25John Powless Tennis Center, 801 Struck Street – Madison.

  • Team Dairyland Members: FREE – just ask us for the discount code!
  • Non-Members: $15/session.

Sign up to become a Team Dairyland member and enjoy additional discounts, access to coaching, events, and more!

Info

John Powless Tennis Center 801 Struck St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-24 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-24 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-24 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-07-31 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-07 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-07 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-07 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-14 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis - 2025-08-21 17:00:00 ical