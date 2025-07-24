media release: Tennis is for everyone! Join our Wheelchair & Adaptive Tennis Program, presented by Dairyland Sports, to discover the joys of tennis! This program is open to all abilities and experience levels – if it is your very first time, we encourage you to join! All equipment will be provided for participation, including access to state-of-the-art sport wheelchairs for those who require!

Thursday Evenings – 5:00 – 6:00pm, July 24 – September 25, John Powless Tennis Center, 801 Struck Street – Madison.

Team Dairyland Members: FREE – just ask us for the discount code!

Non-Members: $15/session.

Sign up to become a Team Dairyland member and enjoy additional discounts, access to coaching, events, and more!